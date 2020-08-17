Cole Diagnostics COVID-19 testing

Dr. Ryan Cole reaches for a COVID-19 test sample at Cole Diagnostics in Boise, Thursday, April 23, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Daily statewide updates, 5 p.m. Aug. 17:

Statewide cases:

New: 282

Total: 27,942

Statewide deaths:

New: 4

Total: 273

Ada County cases:

New: 62

Total: 10,030

Ada County deaths:

New: 0

Total: 95

Canyon County cases:

New: 60

Total: 6,422

Canyon County deaths:

New: 2

Total: 58

Hospitalizations:

New: 19

Total: 1,129

Presumed recovered:

New: 724*

Total: 11,093

*Since Friday

Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov

Weekend updates:

Sunday, Aug. 16:

  • Cases: 27,660 statewide, 183 of those new
  • Deaths: 269 deaths, up four from Friday's figure of 265
  • Infections among health care workers: 1,637, 18 higher than Friday's tally
  • Hospitalizations: 1,110, 19 higher than Friday's tally

Ada County on Sunday reported a total of 9,968 cases, 215 more than Friday's tally, and 95 deaths, up two from Friday's 93.

Canyon County on Sunday reported a total of 6,362 cases, up 105 from Friday's tally; and 56 deaths, no new since Friday.

Saturday, Aug. 15: 27,477 total cases statewide, 304 of those new on Saturday.

Weekly summary of cases at long-term care facilities, Aug. 14:

  • Currently there are 1,338 cases associated with 98 long-term care facilities in Idaho.
  • Total cases in long-term care facilities: 1,668
  • Related deaths: 138 associated with 42 facilities
  • Outbreaks have been resolved at 38 facilities. 

New since last week: 

  • Cases: 347
  • Outbreaks: 14 
  • Deaths: 13

Outbreak means at least one lab-confirmed case associated with a facility. A resolved outbreak means more than 28 days have passed without any additional cases associated with the facility.

Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov/ltc

Daily statewide updates, 5 p.m. Aug. 14:

Statewide cases:

New: 542

Total: 27,173

Statewide deaths:

New: 14

Total: 265

Ada County cases:

New: 158

Total: 7,753

Ada County deaths:

New: 3

Total: 93

Canyon County cases:

New: 120

Total: 6,257

Canyon County deaths:

New: 5

Total: 56

Hospitalizations:

New: 23

Total: 1,091

Presumed recovered:

New: 280

Total: 10,369

Source: coronavirus.idaho.gov

Hospital data for Aug. 13:

302 cases admitted to ICU statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Patients admitted with COVID-19:

  • Saint Alphonsus: 41 out of 363 admissions on Thursday, or 11.2%
  • St. Luke's: 47 out of 469 admissions on Thursday, or 10%

14-day average positive testing rates:

  • Saint Alphonsus: 21.6%
  • St. Luke's: 9%

