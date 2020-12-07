BOISE — Crush the Curve Idaho and Central District Health have teamed up with the state of Idaho to provide free COVID-19 tests for anyone exposed to the virus or experiencing symptoms.
A new testing site in the Boise Airport economy lot, 5600 W. Victory Road, will open Wednesday and serve people by appointment. That's in addition to the partnership's testing site at Ten Mile Crossing in Meridian.
The testing will be free due to the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Lab providers will bill insurance providers for the cost of testing, but all co-pays are waived. If an insurance provider denies coverage, the state of Idaho will pay for the cost of the test.
For those without insurance, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act will cover the cost of the test at either site.
Interested individuals can set up their appointment at CrushTheCurveIdaho.com to take an assessment, which will provide them a case number and appointment. Lab results will be returned within 24-36 hours.