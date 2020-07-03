KUNA — Mass testing for COVID-19 in an Idaho prison just south of Boise revealed more than 100 inmates have the disease — and none of them are showing symptoms.
The number is the result of mass testing the Idaho Department of Correction implemented on Monday, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Teewalt wrote in an open letter on the department’s website. While the new coronavirus has torn through prison populations in other states, the first Idaho inmate didn’t test positive for the illness until last week, at the Idaho State Correctional Center. Nor did the department require its employees to wear masks until June 24.
Since then, the number of positive tests has spiked in the cell block where the first inmate tested positive, and the cell block has been quarantined.
On Monday, the department tested 258 inmates on that cell block; none of them were showing symptoms of COVID-19. So far, 103 of them have tested positive, 146 tested negative, and nine tests are pending, Tewalt wrote in his update.
The department tested another 316 people from another cell block, as well as 26 other people who were believed to have come into contact with someone who had the illness. As of Thursday night, the department had received 92 tests back, and all 92 were negative, Tewalt wrote.
“In total, we now have 12 incarcerated individuals who are COVID‐19 positive with symptoms, and 107 asymptomatic positives,” Tewalt wrote.
The new coronavirus has also caused problems for department staff members. More than 100 of them have been directed to quarantine, Tewalt wrote, and because they aren’t displaying symptoms of COVID-19, many can’t get tested.
“We’re going to remedy that starting next week,” Tewalt wrote. “I’m excited to announce that we’ve partnered with Saltzer Health to conduct staff testing events for the S. Boise Complex. The first event will be next Tuesday and Thursday for all ISCC staff. We are working to schedule additional events for the remainder of the complex the following week, and we plan to make these regular events so long as COVID‐19 continues to be actively spreading in the surrounding community.”
A total of 36 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, Tewalt wrote.
By Monday, the department expects to have the results from the mass testing event on the second cell block and, over the course of the next week, department officials plan to conduct mass testing in the remaining parts of the Idaho State Correctional Center.