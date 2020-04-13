There are at least 14 long-term care facilities in Idaho in which residents or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the state.
However, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare declined Monday to provide a list of those facilities.
“We are not publicly disclosing the names of these facilities because it could create unfair perceptions and cause people not to seek the services they need,” Niki Forbing-Orr, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, wrote in an email.
As of Thursday, there were 14 such facilities with at least one case of COVID-19 in a resident or a staff member, Forbing-Orr wrote. A total of 47 residents and staff members have tested positive for the disease, and the disease has led to five deaths among long-term care facility clusters across the state.
One of the early epicenters of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in the United States was a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, where the disease spread unchecked for weeks. Another recent outbreak at a nursing home in Richmond, Virginia, led to 42 deaths and more than 100 infections, according to The Associated Press. On Sunday, the Associated Press reported at least 3,621 deaths nationwide have been linked to outbreaks of the new coronavirus in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
The official death count will likely be underrepresented, the Associated Press points out — it won’t include the people who died without getting tested for COVID-19.