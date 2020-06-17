BOISE — Idaho reported 92 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest figure since April 9, after tallying 78 new cases on Tuesday.
Both days, Ada County had by far the most new infections, with no other county even close. Ada saw 39 new cases on Wednesday and 32 on Tuesday, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. Ada County also had 23 new cases on Monday; authorities say young people ages 20-30 have made up most of the new Ada cases. Central District Health announced Tuesday that a cluster of coronavirus infections tied to a crowded weekend at downtown Boise bars had risen to 37 cases.
All told, Idaho’s now seen 3,632 coronavirus infections since the outbreak began, and 88 deaths. In the only bright spot in the new figures Tuesday and Wednesday, there were no new deaths.
The sharp rise in cases comes after Idaho moved into Stage 4 of its economic reopening on Saturday, allowing all Idaho businesses to reopen if they can meet social-distancing and hygiene standards. However, some have gone back to business as usual, allowing crowds to mix and shunning face masks or other preventive measures.
The second-highest tally of new cases among Idaho counties on Wednesday came in Twin Falls, with 11 new infections; Owyhee and Washington counties each had eight, and Minidoka had six. Canyon County had two new cases Wednesday and seven on Tuesday.
The state also saw an uptick in infections among health care workers on Wednesday, at 10 new cases. That was the highest since 11 were reported on June 6.
Gov. Brad Little said Wednesday that he’d been in calls with mayors and state lawmakers about the situation, and said, “We’re looking at all the options.” That could include a partial rollback of Idaho’s staged reopening, but no decisions have yet been made.
On April 9, Idaho reported 134 new cases; its highest tally of the pandemic came on April 2, with 222 new infections reported.