The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho is accepting applications for grants from organizations throughout Idaho working with people affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The fund is a partnership between the Idaho Community Foundation, United Ways of Idaho and Idaho Nonprofit Center. Funding for the first rounds of grantmaking will be given to organizations that work with people experiencing housing instability and food insecurity, those who need physical or mental health care, and/or that provide domestic violence support and childcare.
Funding decisions will be made with local input from around the state.
“Thousands of Idahoans have already lost their jobs and are very concerned about how they are going to make rent, buy food and pay their bills,” said Karen Bilowith, president and CEO of the Idaho Community Foundation. “We urge them to contact social service organizations in their communities for help because those are the organizations that will receive the first wave of grants from the fund.”
To apply or learn more, visit www.unitedwaytv.org/covid-19-response-and-recovery-fund-idaho.
The application is a streamlined version of the one used by United Way of Treasure Valley and is intended to be easy to complete.
“We understand that Idaho’s nonprofits have been stretched to the breaking point by this crisis,” said Nora Carpenter, CEO of the United Way of Treasure Valley. “We don’t want the grant applications to be an additional burden for them.”
The first grants are expected to go out in early April. There is no deadline to apply because grants will be given on a rolling basis.
“This will be an ongoing crisis for Idahoans and the nonprofits that serve them,” said Amy Little, president and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center. “This fund will help support them now and in the future.”
The fund was created just 10 days ago and more than $275,000 has already been committed.
Idaho-based companies and foundations have given significant donations to the fund including Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, which made the lead gift of $100,000.
Other significant donations came from: JP Morgan Chase, The AmerisourceBergen Foundation and Avista Corp. Gov. Brad Little and first lady Teresa Little have also donated to the fund.
To give: www.idahocf.org/covid-19.
The United Ways of Idaho partners are: United Way of Treasure Valley, Twin County United Way (Lewiston), United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, United Way of Moscow/Latah County, United Way of North Idaho, United Way of South Central Idaho and United Way of Southeastern Idaho.
