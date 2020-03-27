NAMPA — Southwest District Health confirmed Friday the detection of community spread of COVID-19 in Canyon County, as well as the first case in Gem County.
Community spread, sometimes called community transmission, is when public health officials cannot find the origin for a disease. Some of the first COVID-19 cases in Idaho were linked to travel in areas with confirmed cases; as the number of cases in Idaho has grown, community spread has begun to occur.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, there were 22 confirmed cases in Canyon County, according to a release from SWDH. The first 2C case was announced March 20.
Also on Friday, Gem County reported its first case of COVID-19. The man in his 20s experienced mild symptoms and is recovering well at home. How he became sick is under investigation; he had no known contact with other confirmed cases, according to SWDH.
Members in the same household as a confirmed case are asked to self-isolate. If others are determined to have been exposed, health officials will contact them with next steps.
Public health officials are urging people to comply with Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order issued March 25, which directs citizens to stay in their homes unless completing essential tasks.