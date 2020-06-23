A statewide virtual job fair, put on by Idaho Business League Events and other partners, will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. To register visit iblevents.com.
A statewide AARP telephone town hall with Gov. Brad Little and Sen. Mike Crapo about COVID-19 in Idaho is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or can register in advance by visiting vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.
“Race, Place & Grace: Bridging divides with courageous compassion and human-centered unity” is a free talk open to community members at noon Thursday. The talk will be led by Shannon McGuire, a Hayman House task force member. The Hayman House is the former home of the late Erma Hayman, who was a prominent African-American Treasure Valley community member. A second talk is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 2. More information about the event is available at sparkstrats.com. More about the Hayman House is available at boiseartsandhistory.org/programs/cultural-sites/hayman-house/.
Community Food Distribution, a drive-thru event, will be held 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St. The event is free and open to everyone seeking boxes of food. Each household represented will receive two boxes of food, containing dairy, meat and produce, until all boxes are gone. The event is put on by St. Vincent de Paul of Southwest Idaho, Idaho Food bank, USDA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, Expo Idaho and Team Rubicon.
Gov. Little will host a press conference regarding Idaho Rebounds at noon Thursday. The conference will be streamed to the public through Idaho Public Television and will be available online. Later the same day, Little will answer questions about COVID-19 in Idaho LIVE on Idaho Public Television at 8 p.m., which will also be available online.
Idaho Humanities Council is hosting free virtual Connected Conversations with diverse speakers on Tuesdays to discuss various humanities subjects with people around the state. The next Connected Conversations will be "The Black Experience in Idaho," 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, featuring Terrence Scraggins and Kam Diaz. To sign up, visit eventbrite.com and search "Idaho Humanities Council."
Tickets are now available for the annual Women and Leadership Conference, which is slated for Sept. 15-17 and, due to the coronavirus, will be a virtual event this year. The 2020 conference will include six distinguished women speakers "who have broken barriers and improved gender balance in their field and beyond," according to a press release. Tickets are $215 for general admission and available at boisestate.edu/sps-andruscenter/2020-conference. The conference is hosted by Boise State University’s Andrus Center for Public Policy.
Community members are invited to support Special Olympics Idaho by ordering pizza from Papa John's. Special Olympics Idaho’s Cop Hop! is 4-7 p.m. July 11 at all six Treasure Valley Papa John’s locations. To participate, call in and use code SOID. Law Enforcement Torch Run friends will run out to your car with your order! Tips and proceeds benefit Special Olympics Idaho athletes and programs. More information is available at idso.org.