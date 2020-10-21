Wednesday
Eagle — Eagle Plein Air Festival continues with events all day through Oct. 24, Finer Frames, finerframes.com. eaglepleinair.com.
Boise — Young Discoverers | Volcanic Explosion, 10:30 a.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Online — Bookstore Cat Story Time — Cylin Busby and Charles Santoso, 10:30 a.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Online — Boise Neighborhood Interactive continues starting at noon, City of Boise.
Online — Centennial Job Corps information meeting and tour (Nampa), 2 p.m.
Online — We Create, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Online — Teen Financial Literacy Workshop Series, 4 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Boise — Helhest Helfest, 5 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road.
Boise — piKINic with Frankie Tillo, 5:15 p.m., KIN, 999 W Main St. downtownboise.org/do/pikinic-with-frankie-tillo.
Kuna — 2020 Southwest Idaho Medical Society Fall Social at The Lowe Family Farmstead, 5:30–8:30 p.m., 2500 S. Eagle Road. The event is free and you can register at eventbrite.com.
Nampa — Nampa Fire Consolidation Open House, 6 p.m., Hugh Nicols Safety Building, 820 Second St. S. City of Nampa.
Garden City — Douglas Cameron, 6 p.m., Bar 365, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Online — Family Advocates 8th Annual Welcome Home Event, 6 p.m., KIVI’s Michelle Edmonds will host the live streamed event, which will feature inspirational stories and Family Advocates’ “vision of hope.” Executive Director, Kathryn Seebold, will also share why this organization personally means so much to her. The event is free and registration is available at familyadvocates.org.
Online — LatinX Book Club — Dominicana by Angie Cruz, 7 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Meridian — Board of Trustees Regular Meeting, 7 p.m., Cherry Lane Library 1326 W Cherry Lane. An online option is available.
Boise — The Blue City Mic, 8 p.m., The Lounge at the End of the Universe, 2417 W. Bank Drive.
Boise — Live Music at the Vista Uptown Bar, 8 p.m., 813 S. Vista Ave.
Thursday
Nampa — The Springs, Idaho City, 9:30 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Online — Business Builder Insights, 10: a.m., businessbuilderday.com. IBL Events Inc.
Online — Free Classes for ages 50+, 10 a.m., AARP Idaho via Zoom.
Boise — Letting Off STEAM | Wacky Weather, 2 p.m., Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 W. Myrtle St.
Online — We Art Women: A Virtual Benefit Auction & Concert for the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. Art Auction begins at 5:30 p.m., and continues through 9 p.m. Oct. 28. Oct. 25 will feature a virtual concert at 6:30 p.m. https://weartwomenwca.afrogs.org/#/index.
Online — Light of Hope for Faces of Hope continues through Oct. 22, featuring virtual fundraising. Presented by Regence Blue Shield of Idaho. More information is at facesofhopevictimcenter.org/light-of-hope.
Boise — Opera Idaho Operatini: Gourds, Ghouls and Goblets (early performance), 5:30 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Boise — Boo at Night at Zoo Boise — A socially distanced family fun-fest, 6 p.m. now through Oct. 31., 355 E. Julia Davis Drive. Advance tickets are required and available at zooboise.org.
Nampa — Into the Woods, 7:30 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S. Tickets available through ictickets.com.
Nampa — Keys to Horsemanship Workshops, 7:30 p.m., Birt Arena, 2520 E. Lewis Lane.
Boise — Opera Idaho Operatini: Gourds, Ghouls and Goblets (late performance), 8:15 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.