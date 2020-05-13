Caldwell Farmers Market to begin in limited capacity May 19
Residents are invited to attend or pre-order a ‘Farmers Select’ meal kit for curbside pick up from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19 in downtown Caldwell at Indian Creek Plaza. The Farm to Fork Farmers’ Market, developed by Destination Caldwell, will be held weekly until Oct. 13.
Safety guidelines are in place:
- Anyone who is sick or visibly showing symptoms of any illness will not be permitted to enter the market.
- Destination Caldwell recommends patrons wear masks while at the market.
- Signage will be used to uphold safe social distancing practices.
- Patrons should refrain from gathering, and practice safe social distancing at all times.
- Concerts during the farmers market in May have been canceled.
- Hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the plaza.
Additionally, a pre-order meal kit called "Farmers Select’" is being started and will be held for four weeks beginning May 19, according to the press release. Each kit includes protein, produce, and other food items needed to make the suggested recipe; all sourced from local farms and vendors. Kits vary each week around themes like ‘Sizzling Steak,' ‘The Ultimate Roasted Chicken,' and a "Classic Pancake Breakfast" option. Each kit is $40 and must be pre-purchased online the Friday before the market for pick up on the following Tuesday. If the meal kit program is successful, Destination Caldwell plans to continue offering weekly meal kits for the entire farmers market season.
Local author offering free entertainment
Authors from the publishing company All Chaos Press have been inspired by stories from around the world of people using their artistic gifts to give back and help during this time of tumult. Together, they have decided to help by offering an online story hour. Local author, Stacey Nelson of Caldwell, is donating her time and talent by sharing her stories of life, exploration and survival in the weekly Phoenix Story Hour.
Each week at 1 p.m. Wednesday there will be an hour of original stories from the variety of authors that ACP represents, according to a press release. The stories cover myriad genres, ranging from science fiction to children’s tales. While some of the stories are very short, others last for a good portion of the hour.
The Wenebojo.com Free Story Hour page will continue to contain the replay link until that tale, including enhanced features, becomes available on the Wenebojo bookcast streaming service: Wenebojo.com
