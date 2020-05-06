Buy Idaho Day is an opportunity for residents to support local businesses this Saturday by:
- Shopping local establishments online, over the phone, curbside or delivery
- Purchasing a gift card
- Picking up curbside or delivery from a favorite local restaurant
- Shopping a local farmers market
- Making a donation
More information is available at buyidaho.org.
The 34th Street Market in Garden City, hosted by the same group that organizes the Capital City Public Market, will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with 20 to 25 vendors, BoiseDev reports. The Capital City Public Market, a large farmers and artists market that usually takes place along Eighth Street in downtown Boise, is still on hold.
The Children’s Museum of Idaho announced Wednesday it is holding a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (while supplies last) “in order to facilitate getting up and running again.” The plant starts of tomatoes, peppers, herbs and flowers are grown by College of Western Idaho horticulture students. Proceeds will fund new sensory and pollinator gardens this summer. The sale will be in the front parking lot of the museum, 790 S. Progress Ave., Meridian. Donations for the garden are also gratefully accepted.
The Nampa Boys and Girls Club’s annual Denim and Diamonds Gala is planned to be a drive-in movie gala this year due to COVID-19. Friday evening the gala will be held in the parking lot of the Ford Idaho Center, 16114 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. RSVP is requested through bgcnampa.org or calling 208-461-7203.
Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In theater has new movies playing Friday to Sunday. The movies are “The Addams Family” at 9:25 p.m. and “Valley Girl” at 11 p.m. Gates open 8:30 p.m. and there is an admission fee ranging from $3 to $8 based on age (3 and under get in free). There are no pre-ticket sales. More information is available on the Facebook page.
Scout Troop 255 will start taking orders for plans Saturday. There is a variety of vegetables, flowers and herbs available. Orders can be picked up by appointment at the greenhouse or delivered by a scout family. Call 208-407-3571 or email cn257@msn.com for more information.
Volunteers are needed at the Boise Farmers Market Saturday. “If you are friendly, healthy, in good shape, and need something to do on Saturday, consider volunteering for a shift with us,” Boise Farmers Market stated on Facebook. “We’d love to have your help.” Those interested can visit www.theboisefarmersmarket.com and look for the little square that says volunteers needed.
The Nampa Farmers Market is continuing into its third week Saturday at Lloyd Square. Available items include produce, baked goods and soaps. Safety precautions implemented by the Idaho Farmers Market Association continue. Drive-thru pickup orders continue for select vendors and orders can be picked up by entering the drive-thru area on 14th Avenue South. More information is available on Facebook.
First responders and health care workers can receive a free “Thank You Meal” day or night at participating McDonald’s drive-thru locations. Health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics can show their work badge and choose one of the specified free meal options per day.
