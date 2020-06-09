CALDWELL — The College of Idaho plans to start its fall semester one week early and end on-campus instruction by Thanksgiving in an effort to prevent a potential surge of COVID-19 cases in the fall, according to a press release.
Students will begin classes on the Caldwell campus Aug. 19 and complete finals before Nov. 26. By completing the semester prior to Thanksgiving, college officials hope to minimize travel and potential campuswide exposure by students returning from various locations.
The college's traditional weeklong fall break has also been eliminated to keep students on campus and to allow for enough class time to finish before Thanksgiving.
“All of the changes have been made with the safety of our students, faculty and staff in mind,” College of Idaho Co-President Jim Everett said in the press release.
The college housed more than 180 students through the remainder of the spring semester after the bulk of the student body was sent home. More than 115 students have remained on campus through the summer, and the college has instituted a Summer Work Program for those students to assist in the expense of room and board.
In response to the pandemic, six task forces are working on multiple areas of college life: academics, health and safety, athletics, student life, finances, and the Summer Student Work Program.
Each task force is working on contingency planning in the event of an on-campus outbreak or any other reason to shift to a distance-education model, if needed, at any point of the semester. College officials have been consulting with health care professionals in Idaho and have COVID-19 testing in place for when students return to campus. The college is also enhancing the sanitation of all of its buildings, meeting places, classrooms, dorms, apartments and athletic facilities.
What previously had been a one-day “Move-in Day” for new students at the end of summer is now structured to minimize density over four days. New students will have designated times during Aug. 13 and Aug. 14 to move in while maintaining sufficient distancing, while returning students will have Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 to move back to campus.
The Athletic Department announced that the fall sports seasons will begin competition starting Sept. 5, with the exception of football, which will begin a week later on Sept. 12.
The college recently began offering in-person campus visits for prospective students and families who reside in Idaho. These visits are limited to groups of 10 with appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures observed. The college will also hold an Admitted Student Week when students and will have the opportunity to interact with faculty, staff and current students June 22-26.