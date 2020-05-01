CALDWELL — The College of Idaho announced Friday its plans to reopen its campus for in-person instruction and residency for the fall semester with appropriate health and safety measures in place.
In a notice sent to campus community Friday, Co-Presidents Doug Brigham and Jim Everett said “with a careful eye to the evolving COVID-19 landscape, we wish to announce our intent to open the College of Idaho for in-person classes and on-campus living for the upcoming Fall 2020 semester.”
According to a press release, the college is appointing task forces to work directly on the changes required to be ready to open campus for the fall. The task forces will focus on the following areas: student life, that includes housing, food service, and student travel, academics, that includes class sizes and calendar, athletics and activities, that includes events and physical distancing, and facilities, that includes sanitation and hygiene. For each of these areas, the task forces are developing contingency plans and timelines.
“Our plan is to share more specific details with our extended Yote family by the end of May,” the letter to College of Idaho community members said. “But we feel it is critical that we communicate now our continuing commitment to in-person classes, on-campus living, and a timely start to the Fall semester.”
The College of Idaho shifted exclusively to online classes on March 13. Since that time, there have been roughly 185 students who remained on campus for various reasons, including difficulties returning to international locations or uncertain domestic situations. The college has housed these students with appropriate physical distancing and maintained food service without any COVID-19 outbreaks.
“We have been grateful to our frontline staff and our students who have helped us maintain a safe campus community for our students who have no other place to be during these times,” said Everett in the press release. “While we still have much to learn, we have gained some experience in meal delivery, cleaning practices and de-densification of living spaces. None of this is possible without the cooperation of our students and that will continue to be an important component as we move to the fall.”