College of Idaho senior Natalie Little, who tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms of losing her senses of taste and smell, shares her story in the college's "Coyote for a Day" video Wednesday. 

"She describes her experiences, including the quarantine after testing positive," a post from the college on social media reads. "She wants the YoteFam to know that her senses of taste and smell have started returning, but were still not at 100-percent as of day 26 (when she submitted the video last week). Thank you for sharing this important information Natalie and please know the entire YoteFam is thankful you are recovering."

