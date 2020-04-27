College of Idaho co-president Jim Everett says he has been pleasantly surprised at how well the school has transitioned to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Using Microsoft Teams has not only allowed classes to continue, but allowed for faculty to check in with students and even allowed Everett and fellow co-president Doug Brigham to continue their “Pizza With the Presidents,” which gives them a chance to interact and get to know students attending the tight-knit college.
But as nice as it has been to be able to rely on these technologies, it’s not the same as interacting face-to-face.
“I don’t think anybody would say, ‘Hey, let’s keep doing this, this is better than what we did,’ but they’ve been pleasantly surprised with how well it’s going,” Everett said. “In some classes better than others. A (student) I talked to today said he’s really surprised with how well chemistry and biology are going, but it does not replace being able to being in the lab and doing some of the things you normally do.”
When the school of roughly 1,000 students will have classes back on campus, however, is unknown. The College of Idaho announced March 13 it was switching to online-only classes for the remainder of the spring semester. Leaders from the school began meeting April 17 to discuss a plan of attack for the fall semester.
Last week the Boston Globe reported that colleges in Massachusetts are beginning to discuss different scenarios in case the coronavirus pandemic continues through the start of the academic year and students are unable to return to campus.
Everett said C of I will look at different scenarios, from not being able to bring students back onto campus to being able to hold classes, but still accommodating students who remain wary about a return to campus. In addition, Everett said there are 185 students who remain on campus, mostly international students unable to return home, who he says the school wants to continue to accommodate, regardless of what is decided.
“We’re a very small-knit community, a proudly residential campus,” Everett said before the meetings took place. “So much of the experience is outside of the classroom. So while we’ve been really, really, pleasantly surprised and pleased with how the distance learning is going, we’re eager to get back to face-to-face. But we don’t want to do it in a way that is jumping the gun.”
Even though the start of fall semester is still four months away, Everett said that making sure plans are in place well in advance is key to ensuring everything runs smoothly.
“I think people are looking for certainty,” he said. “So we want to get out in front of this in terms of what fall looks like as quickly as we can so that people can plan. I would hope in the next couple weeks to a month, we’ll have some definition of what we think the fall will look like.”
Other schools in the area have also gone online only for the spring semester and could be in the same predicament as The College of Idaho.
Boise State University spokesman Greg Hahn told the Idaho Press in an email that the school is exploring what it needs to do to be ready for whatever the situation will look like in the fall. In addition to moving online for the spring semester, Boise State has also moved online-only for summer, though the majority of summer credits are already completed online in a normal year, Hahn said.
Northwest Nazarene University has established a task force that meets daily to monitor developments as it pertains to the virus both locally and around the world. The task force includes President Joel Pearsall and seven other administrators, according to the school’s website.
Neither Boise State or Northwest Nazarene made any school official available for comment.