PAYETTE — A cluster of COVID-19 cases have been linked to an athletic camp held last week at Payette High School.
In a Facebook post Monday, school officials said they were working with Southwest District Health, which oversees Payette County, to control the situation, and recommended that anyone who attended the camp stay home and monitor any symptoms until Aug. 28.
Officials said the school board will take under advisement the safest way to open the high school, where classes were set to resume on Aug. 24, for the 2020-2021 school year.
"We encourage you to continue to take care of yourselves and one another, and to continue to follow COVID-19 community precautions and mitigation strategies," they said.
Monday's post drew several questions from students' parents, some of whom had children who attended the camp.
"My son was at the football camp last week, so should he stay home thru the 28th now? Instead of attending school starting on the first day so we can monitor?" one parent asked.
Marci Holcomb, vice principal of Payette High School, responded to comment, and said officials were still planning to have students start school and continue working as a team, "even if that might be remote."
"Parents of camp attendees will be contacted with more specific recommendations per our conversations with the Health Department. Each student and situation is different, we recommend you take that information and contact Southwest District Health Department or your family physician," Holcomb wrote.
Holcomb told another parent the school board would notify them if any changes were made using various communication methods, such as robocalls, social media, email and the high school's reader board.
On Aug. 14, officials said they voted to open all schools in the district that were categorized as a level 1, or green, in compliance with the adopted school operation plan, which meant there was evidence of little to no risk of exposure. This included the high school, Payette Primary School, Westside Elementary School, McCain Middle School and Treasure Valley Technical Idaho. The first day for students in sixth and ninth grades is Thursday, and Aug. 24 for all other grade levels.
As of 7 p.m. Monday, Southwest District Health was reporting 411 total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Payette County. A bulk of which, more than 350, were in the city of Payette and the neighboring city of Fruitland.