NAMPA — The city of Nampa will continue to provide remote services and meet in-person by appointment following Gov. Brad Little's recent public health order, which moved the state back to a modified Stage 2.
Residents can use the city's remote services online, by email or over the phone, or schedule appointments for in-person service. Visitors to a city facility must wear a mask and social distance.
"I feel like we have good protocols in place, and we never let up," Mayor Debbie Kling said during Monday's city council meeting. "We had these in place from the last round, and we've just stayed consistent."
Department operations:
- The city clerk's office will provide passport services Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only, which can be made at cityofnampa.us/passports or by calling 208-468-5415.
- The Nampa Development Services Center will close to the public, but will continue providing services through online services. Meetings, if needed, will be scheduled by appointment, or take place via virtual platform.
- Burn permits are available by first calling 208-468-5770 and then completing the application process by mail or email.
- The Nampa Recreation Center will remain open, along with both municipal golf courses, Centennial Golf Course and Ridgecrest Golf Club.
- The Nampa Senior Center will continue to provide curbside pickup for lunches, but the dining area remains closed.
- The Nampa Public Library is closed. Residents can still place library items on hold from their online account and pick them up at the permanent holds pickup window from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Computer sessions are available by appointment for 45 minutes 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- Nampa’s utility billing will continue to serve customers in person during regular hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More information on department operations can be found at cityofnampa.us or by calling the mayor's office at 208-468-5401.