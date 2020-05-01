BOISE — The coronavirus pandemic has derailed the citizenship process for more than 200 Idahoans, said Kristin Reuther, immigration attorney with the International Rescue Committee.
The delays in the citizenship process that many immigrants are facing in the United States is twofold, Reuther said. One issue is the closures of all United States Citizenship and Immigration Services offices for in-person interviews, and the other is President Trump's executive order that restricts certain categories of immigrants from coming across the border for 60 days.
"I had a client contact me in a panic last week, wondering if (the executive order) was going to delay his case for his pregnant wife. He wants to bring her here for the birth," Reuther said.
Details about individual cases was not immediately available because U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services can change its mind about a case if it is ongoing and appears in the media, Reuther said.
Trump's executive order halts employment-based visas and prohibits anyone with such a visa from coming to the U.S. as well as family reunification petitions that are used to bring parents and siblings together who may have crossed the border apart. The order does not apply to people living in the U.S. who are seeking to become legal permanent residents or to farmworkers on temporary work visas or to the spouses and underage children of U.S. citizens.
"We have a lot of people trying to get family members out from an environment that has safety concerns or a country where there are safety concerns," Reuther said. "This is including senior citizen parents. The wait times are lengthy and cause stress as is, and the prospect of further delays are more stressful."
Julianne Donnelly Tzul, executive director of the Boise International Rescue Committee, said the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office closures slow cases because many people looking to become U.S. citizens require in-person interviews and appointments.
Reuther said more than 200 cases have been paused because of the office closures, and 20 to 30 cases she is working on are family reunification cases that have been halted because of the executive order.
On April 30, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office announced it would extend the office closure through June 3 to help slow the spread of the virus.
"Every one of these blocked or delayed visas is a person," Reuther said.
The office closures and the coronavirus also have led to a delay of naturalization ceremonies, the final step many immigrants take before becoming citizens.
Chris Christensen, immigration attorney and founder of Christensen Legal, an immigration law firm in Boise, said he has some cases involving the family members of legal permanent residents who are currently abroad, "and they are not able to get their immigrant visas at this time and enter as lawful permanent residents," he said in an email.
"So, the real impact will probably mean longer separation and time apart down the road because once things do reopen, there will be significant backlog to get through," Christensen said.
He said all people can do right now is wait.
"They can speak to their elected officials and express their personal stories to forums like yours, but sadly there isn't much else that can be done," he said.