School-readiness camps
The Children’s Museum of Idaho has announced it is offering school readiness camps in August as a resource for parents who are concerned about the education of their young children during the pandemic. The ready, set, go camps feature play-based learning that includes math, science and the arts, according to a press release.
Camps will be offered over a three-week period beginning Aug. 11. Each camp is three days and has two sessions, a morning session for ages 3-4 and an afternoon one for ages 5-6. Children may attend some or all of the three camps. Camps are facilitated by Erin Brown, an Idaho-certified teacher and program director at the Children’s Museum of Idaho. Health and safety are of upmost importance, according to the press release, and each child will have their own supplies during the camp. Masks will be required.
For dates, times, pricing and to register visit cmidaho.org.
“We know this is a stressful time for parents with the uncertainty of, if, or how schools will open in the fall,” Pat Baker, executive director, said in the release. “These camps will keep children engaged and learning in a small group setting with a maximum of nine students in each session.”
Boys & Girls Clubs resources
Children in need of food can receive a free Grab-and-Go meal Wednesday at the Garden City or Meridian Boys & Girls Club from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The meal includes a healthy breakfast and lunch, and children will also be able to grab a soccer ball and reusable lunch bag provided by SelectHealth. More information is at adaclubs.org.
“So many children depend on school for breakfast and lunch each week; we are grateful to work with the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County who provide food to children in need,” SelectHealth Business Development and Community Engagement Manager Jon Larkin said in a press release. “We continue to be inspired by those who step-up and ensure no child goes hungry.”.