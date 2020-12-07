BOISE — Central District Health will meet Tuesday to potentially vote on a revised public health order, after delaying the vote last week.
The revised order, issued Saturday, would allow sports and visits to long-term care facilities, including nursing homes, to continue in all four of the health district's counties: Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley. Attendance at sporting events would be capped to 10 people, and masks and social distancing would be required.
Violations of the order would still be punishable by a misdemeanor, which includes a fine, imprisonment or both. The new draft order still includes a ban on visits to jails and prisons.
The order would enact a mask mandate in all four counties; currently only two of the district's counties, Ada and Valley, are under a mask mandate.
The draft order does not restrict educational activities involving students being taught by a teacher in a school or a similar setting, nor does it stop gatherings of 10 or more people for political expression or religious gatherings for the specific purpose of worship. In schools, face masks would be required at all times unless an educator is in a private office or instructing students with 10 feet of space in between.
The draft order would also impact businesses in all four counties:
- Gyms, fitness and group exercises would be required to limit capacity to 50% and require 6 feet of social distancing
- Dance floors and bar tops would be closed
- When possible, businesses would need to implement delivery or curbside services
Tuesday's meeting will have seating for five guests wearing masks in the Syringa Conference Room and another six guests in the White Pine Conference Room at 707 N. Armstrong Place in Boise. For those wanting to watch online, they can do so on the Central District Health YouTube page.
Central District Health is taking online comments until 5:15 p.m. Monday. Those comments will be forwarded to the board members for consideration before Tuesday night's meeting. Written comments can be directed to boh@cdh.idaho.gov.