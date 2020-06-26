Central District Health's order earlier this week to move Ada County back to Stage 3 violated the state's Open Meeting law because no notice was posted online or to the office's door, the Board of Health learned from attorney Michael Kane during an emergency meeting Friday afternoon.
Therefore, the order to close bars and limit gatherings to 50 people, effective as of Wednesday, wasn't valid, district staff concluded after looking into the issue.
Don Day, who runs the independent news site BoiseDev.com and has a content-share agreement with the Idaho Press, wrote in an article Friday that he raised the issue about the lack of notice with the health district.
"Idaho State Code requires that agencies notify the media of the emergency meeting," the article states. "Central District Health did not inform BoiseDev, even though we are on their media list.
District staff determined that "an inadvertent open meeting violation occurred," Kane told the board during Friday's meeting, which was accessible to the public via online video conference and phone.
The board then passed a motion to declare the previous order void, and approved a new motion to revert the county to Stage 3.
Kane said because of the coronavirus’ accelerating spread in Ada County, health district staff recommended that the board act without 24 hours' advanced notice to the public to avoid "further injury or damage."
The rest of the state remains in Stage 4 of the governor's Idaho Rebounds reopening plan, which allows all businesses to be open, with guidelines on social distancing and other safety measures.
Central District Health oversees four counties: Ada, Blaine, Elmore and Valley.
After seeing a spike of COVID-19 cases in Ada County this month, the health district on Monday rolled the county back to Stage 3 of reopening, which forced bars to close and limited gatherings to 50 people.
Health district officials said the county’s numbers of infection were higher than they have been since late March and early April, and said the infection rate rivals that of Blaine County’s rate earlier in the pandemic — which at one point had one of the highest rates in the country, the Idaho Press reported earlier this week.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.