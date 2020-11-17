BOISE — On Tuesday night, Central District Health's board unanimously voted for a public health advisory that covers all four of its counties and makes "strong recommendations" to wear face masks, work from home and avoid all social gatherings.
The board agreed to pass the new advisory as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley County. If any of the three major health care systems in the Treasure Valley — St. Luke's, Saint Alphonsus or the Boise Veterans Administration Medical Center — implement crisis standards of care, the advisory will go back before the board for a decision on whether or not it will become a public health order.
The advisory recommends a number of things, including:
- Businesses changing to delivery/curbside services
- Places of worship having services virtually
- Bars, restaurants, breweries/taprooms/wineries/distilleries moving to takeout/carryout only and closing at 10 p.m.
- Working from home
- Minimizing non-essential travel
The advisory will remain in effect until there is a sustained two-week decline in cases in the health district and there is a two-week case rate of less than 30 per 100,000 population.
