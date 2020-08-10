BOISE — The Central District Health board on Tuesday will discuss further limitations on gatherings in Ada County and a possible mask mandate in Valley County.
Residents can tune in live at 4 p.m. to hear the discussion or watch the meeting later on YouTube. Here’s what to expect:
Ada County could see stricter social gathering limits, but gyms will stay open.
After a late July White House report suggested coronavirus hot spots like Ada County should limit social gatherings, Central District Health board member Dr. Ted Epperly asked for that question to be put to the board for a vote.
On Tuesday, Central District Health’s board will vote on restricting social gathers in Ada County to either a 10 or 25 person maximum.
“Through a review of case investigations, CDH disease investigators have determined that gatherings such as birthday parties, weddings, backyard barbecues, and similar social gatherings have been, and continue to be, a common source of transmission,” a Central District Health press release said.
According to the Georgia Tech COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, a 10-person gathering in Ada County carries a 36% chance for one of the attendees to have COVID-19. For 25 person gatherings, that number shoots up to 67%.
The health district’s current Ada County order prohibits private and public gatherings of 50 people or more; the new language would add a prohibition to social gatherings of either more than 10 or more than 25, depending on the board’s vote.
Epperly also suggested potentially closing gyms, but a Central District Health press release said gyms in Ada County “have not been found to be a significant source of transmission to date.”
Mask mandate possible for Valley County.
Valley County businesses have asked their county commission for a mask order, commission Chairman and Central District board member Elting Hasbrouck said last week.
Valley County, home to McCall, is the site of several popular weekend destinations for Treasure Valley residents. Hasbrouck said the Valley County Commission had become deeply concerned about the rising case numbers in its jurisdiction.
New criteria for Ada County orders.
The Central District Health board will also discuss new guidelines for issuing health orders in Ada County, the most populous county in Idaho.
Those new guidelines would set benchmarks for tightening and loosening restrictions that balance on a 25 new case per day average in Ada County, depending on upward or downward 14-day trends.
The board can also move to make more restrictive health orders if one of three criteria are met:
An Ada County hospital implements “crisis standards of care,” essentially seeing an overwhelming number of patients.
Hospital leadership in Ada County tells the board any further increase in cases will overwhelm local hospital capacity.
Reported cases are greater than 100 per day for three consecutive days in the Central Health District.
These criteria are Ada County-specific, according to online documents, as “circumstances in rural counties served by CDH differ given the geographic makeup.”