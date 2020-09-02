BOISE — The COVID-19 numbers in Ada County are going down, but determining when schools will be able to ease restrictions is still a work in progress.
Since Central District Health implemented its mandatory mask order, confirmed and probably cases in Ada County have dropped dramatically in week-to-week data. The mask order took effect July 14, and after a high of 1,124 new cases in Ada County during the week of July 19, cases dropped down to just 445 new cases in the week of Aug. 23.
According to Central District Health Epidemiologist Kim Link, there is an overall downward trend in non-intensive care unit hospital admissions, but an upward trend in admissions to the ICU. In Ada County, there are "clusters/outbreaks of note" at the Ada County Jail, Idaho Department of Correction facilities and at 36 long-term care facilities.
But the data has also caused some confusion, Ada County Commissioner and Central District Health board member Diana Lachiondo said. Ada County has been in the red zone — the most severe in terms of community spread — of Idaho's Back to School Framework since the framework was released in early July, and parents are wondering what they can do to help get schools into a more normal state.
"What are we failing on? What will get us into yellow? It's not as concrete as I think a lot of parents would like, and I think we all would like to have a goal to shoot for," Lachiondo said.
Lachiondo's question doesn't have an easy answer, Link said.
"While our information is precise … the level of spread within a community is a qualitative measure," Link said.
Central District Health is looking at more easily digestible criteria that will use new daily cases per 100,000 residents to determine Central District Health danger lines for schools. The issue, Central District Health Director Russ Duke said, is that for smaller population counties like Boise and Valley, an outbreak of COVID-19 in one family could send a school district from green to red in a flash. Duke said more information on that data change would be available later this week.