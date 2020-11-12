Experts say no need to cancel Thanksgiving, but play it safe

HealthBarn Foundation director Stacey Antine and volunteer Ethan Levy carve a turkey that will be frozen and packaged into individual meals for seniors in Hawthorne, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2020. With a fall surge of coronavirus infections gripping the U.S., many Americans are forgoing Thanksgiving tradition and getting creative with celebrations.

 AP

BOISE — Central District Health is asking people to choose lower-risk ways of celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas this year as COVID-19 cases counts continue to rise.

"CDH wants its communities to be aware that many traditional activities, in-person gatherings with people outside of your household, and travel to areas outside of your home county can greatly increase your risk for exposure to COVID-19 and spreading viruses," the health district said in a press release Thursday. "Frequently, contact with infected household members, family, and close friends is how people become exposed to COVID-19."

The district is advising people do these things to minimize their risk of exposure to COVID-19 during this holiday season: 

  • Have a small Thanksgiving dinner with household members only
  • Prepare meals for family and neighbors and deliver them in contactless fashion
  • Host virtual dinners using video chatting technology
  • Play virtual games with family and friends
  • Watch movies, holiday programs and sports at home
  • Avoid traveling outside your county to places with higher COVID-19 rates
  • Don't attend or host large indoor gatherings from people outside your home
  • Avoid crowded in-person shopping

Central District Health is also advising people to double down on safety measures like wearing a mask, washing hands, getting a flu vaccine and social distancing.

“No one wants to think that the people closest to them could pose a threat, and it can feel strange wearing a mask and keeping your distance from those you know well," district Director Russ Duke said. "We recognize it’s going to be tough to not host a big family dinner or say ‘no’ to a holiday party this year, but these scenarios are exactly where COVID is spreading in our communities and we must make choices right now that will protect ourselves and loved ones."

