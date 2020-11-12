BOISE — Central District Health is asking people to choose lower-risk ways of celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas this year as COVID-19 cases counts continue to rise.
"CDH wants its communities to be aware that many traditional activities, in-person gatherings with people outside of your household, and travel to areas outside of your home county can greatly increase your risk for exposure to COVID-19 and spreading viruses," the health district said in a press release Thursday. "Frequently, contact with infected household members, family, and close friends is how people become exposed to COVID-19."
The district is advising people do these things to minimize their risk of exposure to COVID-19 during this holiday season:
- Have a small Thanksgiving dinner with household members only
- Prepare meals for family and neighbors and deliver them in contactless fashion
- Host virtual dinners using video chatting technology
- Play virtual games with family and friends
- Watch movies, holiday programs and sports at home
- Avoid traveling outside your county to places with higher COVID-19 rates
- Don't attend or host large indoor gatherings from people outside your home
- Avoid crowded in-person shopping
Central District Health is also advising people to double down on safety measures like wearing a mask, washing hands, getting a flu vaccine and social distancing.
“No one wants to think that the people closest to them could pose a threat, and it can feel strange wearing a mask and keeping your distance from those you know well," district Director Russ Duke said. "We recognize it’s going to be tough to not host a big family dinner or say ‘no’ to a holiday party this year, but these scenarios are exactly where COVID is spreading in our communities and we must make choices right now that will protect ourselves and loved ones."