TRAVEL

AAA projects that the number of Thanksgiving travelers nationwide will be reduced by at least 10% this year due to the effects of the pandemic. It’s predicted to be the lowest travel volume since the Great Recession, and the end of 11 straight years of growth for the holiday travel period.

Based on mid-October data, AAA would have expected 50 million Americans to take a Thanksgiving trip this year, with 266,000 Idahoans among them. But a recent rise in the number of COVID-19 cases means that the actual turnout could be even lower.

Source: AAA Idaho