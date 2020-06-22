Central District Health on Monday announced it is moving Ada County back into stage 3 of reopening as cases of COVID-19 cases in Ada County have exploded in recent weeks.
Central District Health Director Russ Duke made the announcement in a virtual press conference Monday afternoon. He said he would be signing a public health order later in the day on Monday — effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday — moving the county back a stage. The order means bars — which were allowed to reopen in stage 3 of the governor’s reopening plan — will be required to close in Ada County, and public and private gatherings of over 50 people will be banned.
Officials during the press conference described the increase in cases as an “explosion.” They said the county had 25 cases three weeks ago, 57 cases the week after that, and 303 cases in this past week.
They also noted the effects of the coronavirus’ spread take seven to 10 weeks to show up in the data.
“We’ve seen (emergency room) visits increase, almost doubling,” said Dr. Ted Epperly, of Central District Health.
This is a developing story. It will be updated later.