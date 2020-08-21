BOISE — Central District Health's epidemiologists see some recent encouraging trends in intensive care units and COVID-19 testing data.
Epidemiologist Kim Link told the Board of Health Friday that COVID-19 trends in Ada County are headed in the right direction, although she suspects returns to school for private K-12 institutions and some Boise State University students could potentially cause other outbreaks.
"Over the two-week period starting on Aug. 2, there was a light downward trend in ICU admissions," Link said, and a similar trend could be found in the total number of COVID-19 positive cases. According to Link's most recent numbers, 54 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Central District Health hospitals across four counties.
"In the community overall, numbers are decreasing," Link said.
However, Central District Health also holds much of southwestern Idaho's health care infrastructure in Ada County. And Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo said she was concerned spillover from Canyon County, which is in Southwest District Health, could be adding to Central District Health's numbers.
Along with health-specific questions, the board also underwent Idaho Open Government training with Brian Kane, a lawyer for Idaho's Attorney General's Office. Central District Health made open meeting law violations that hampered its ability to enact a mask order earlier this summer.
Holding in-person and virtual meetings during the pandemic has been a complicated issue for many governmental entities, compounded by the fact that some members of the public do not want to wear masks to meetings.
"Playing it out practically, there are some that want to attend, but don't want to wear a face covering," Lachiondo said, which would pit the public meeting law against the district's health order.
Beyond those concerns, board member Dr. Ted Epperly asked about a key component of curbing the virus' spread: How will a future vaccine be distributed?
Central District Health Director Russell Duke said the district is working with long-term care facilities and other groups of essential workers, such as medical personnel, to make sure they get the vaccine first.