BOISE — Central District Health has shipped 28,300 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to providers in its four-county jurisdiction in the past five weeks.
The district has received 7,800 Pfizer vaccines and 20,500 Moderna vaccine doses and has 19 provider groups enrolled to offer COVID-19 vaccines, with seven more on the way, according to a press release.
The district has been efficient with the doses it has been provided, Central District Health Director Russ Duke said, but is getting bottlenecked by the limited number of doses provided by the state.
"Our demand far exceeds supply," Duke said during a media briefing Monday.
CDH's vaccine providers had given out 13,000 doses of the 28,000 it had been allocated so far. But issues getting the Pfizer vaccine — the district received no doses last week and just a single 975-dose tray this week — and availability of the vaccine generally has been the district's "biggest challenge," Duke said.
Natalie Bodine, the program manager for CDH's Office of Public Health Preparedness, said the district was in the dark about how many doses of the Pfizer vaccine it would be receiving.
"We don't know what the decrease looks like, and we don't know if the state partners know as well," Bodine said.
CDH said as it continues to work through Group One of vaccine priority — health care workers, long-term care facility residents, staff, emergency medical services personnel and others — it will provide more information about the next priority levels as that information becomes clear.
“Our enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers are making impressive progress with providing their employees and other community healthcare workers vaccine, but it will take a while to move through Group One, particularly in Ada County, the state’s most populous county," Duke said in a statement. "Our ability to offer our communities vaccine relies squarely on the volume of vaccine our state receives and our specific health district is allotted. We want to remind people that the pace in one health district, or even within Central District Health’s four counties, may move differently and we ask for the community’s patience in this significant effort."
Duke said vaccine delivery would look different depending on county, city or health district, especially as counties with lower population would be able to move through their vaccine priority groups with greater speed than larger municipalities.
"I just emphasize patience," Duke said.
More information about CDH's vaccine rollout can be found on the district's website at cdh.idaho.gov/covid-vaccine and on its social media pages.