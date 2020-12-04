BOISE — A vote on a Central District Health order was pushed off until next Tuesday, Dec. 8, because the district wants to change some aspects of the draft order published Wednesday.
What changes might be coming to the order were unclear Friday night, but what was clear was hospital capacity was disappearing rapidly. During the meeting, both St. Luke and Saint Alphonsus Health Systems' top physicians told the board that the situation was becoming more and more extreme in their hospitals.
"I hesitate to predict when we would reach crisis standards of care," Saint Alphonsus Chief Clinical Care Officer Steven Nemerson said, but noted predictive modeling estimated hospitals would be forced into that dire situation sometime around the first week of January if current trends kept up.
On Friday, Idaho posted a new record number of daily cases, with 1,911 added. The state has been hard-hit by COVID-19 over the last month, with 35,000 cases reported in November, making up over 30% of Idaho's total number of cases since the pandemic began. Rising cases in Central District Health's four counties have caused delays in data updates on the district's website.
In Boise and Idaho Falls, over 85% of intensive care unit beds were in use last week, and 66 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals each day from Nov. 21-27, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force Report from Nov. 29.
A large group of protesters showed up outside of Central District Health's building in Boise. According to tweets from the Boise Police Department, the protest escalated at 5:20 p.m. when people tried to get into the Central District Health building by pushing through the door against security and police officers.
1/ BPD is at @CDHidaho for a Special Board meeting. Due to Covid19 restrictions there were limited people allowed in the building. Around 5:20pm additional people tried to force their way in to the building by physically pushing through the door against security & officers.— Boise PD (@BoisePD) December 5, 2020
During an early part of the meeting, a protester could be heard yelling at CDH Director Russell Duke, calling him an "enemy of the people."
WHAT WAS IN IT?
A new order will be drafted and released on Saturday morning, Duke said during Friday's meeting. As originally drafted, the order required masks both indoors and outdoors when social distancing of 6 feet could not be maintained for people who don't live in the same house. CDH currently mandates mask in Ada and Valley counties only.
The draft order would apply to all four of CHD's counties: Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley. It warns that cities in those counties might need to take even more stringent public health orders on their own.
The health order does not restrict educational activities involving students being taught by a teacher in a school or a similar setting, nor does it stop gatherings of 10 or more people for political expression or religious gatherings for the specific purpose of worship. In schools, face masks would be required at all times unless an educator is in a private office or instructing students with 10 feet of space in between.
Masks are not required for children under 2, people who have trouble breathing, people who cannot remove the mask without assistance and people who are obtaining a service which requires the temporary removal of the mask.
The order would prohibit visits to long-term care facilities, jails and state correctional facilities and pause all organized youth and adult sports where physical distancing of 6 feet is not possible.
The order would also impact businesses in all four counties:
- Gyms, fitness and group exercises must limit capacity to 50% and require 6 feet of social distancing
- Dance floors and bar tops are closed
- When possible, businesses must implement delivery or curbside services
While it is likely many of these parts of the draft order will remain in place, the board appeared to be rethinking whether or not violating the order would constitute a misdemeanor and if youth sports would be halted. The new and revised order will go up online on Saturday morning, Duke said.