BOISE — Central District Health officials confirmed Tuesday that while no new COVID-19 cases have been connected to the recently opened Boise bars, all four counties in the district have COVID-19 cases connected to K-12 schools.
Central District Health Director Russ Duke said the district is not yet ready to use measures like rapid-response antigen testing for schoolteachers.
“That’s a conversation we have been having on a regular basis with state public health officials,” Duke said, but added the state did not have readily available access to the rapid test machines. “We are not at a point where we have that in our community.”
Ada County saw 395 new confirmed and probable cases in the week ending Sept. 13. That was 20% more than the week prior, though the county’s new cases have been on a downward trend since early July, according to CDH.
“We have had cases related to K-12 schools, but we are not relaying that information due to HIPAA,” Central District Health Epidemiologist Kim Link said, citing a medical privacy law.
Link said investigations were still ongoing, so it was unknown if the cases were clusters, but noted teachers, staff and students were all part of the infected population.
Boise State University is another potential danger zone, Link said. The university is working closely with Central District Health, Link said, but there have been “a number of cases among faculty, staff and students.”
There has been some improvement in outbreaks involving vulnerable populations. There are now 30 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreak, down from an all-time high of 41.
Central District Health board member and Idaho State Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, asked if parts of the mask order for Ada County could be lifted if evidence showed COVID-19 spread was not affected.
Duke said that to get Ada County to an acceptable level of spread — 25 cases per day, or 175 per week — it would most likely require keeping restrictions as opposed to removing them.
“Personally I think it will be a mistake to lift the orders across the board at one time,” Duke said. “The board has been judicious looking at the data and we do not want to be back where we were in July, where our hospitalizations increase and then deaths follow.”
Valley County Commissioner and Central District Health board member Elting Hasbrouck said the county’s mask ordinance, enacted Aug. 11, has been successful. The county has only reported three new cases since Aug. 23.
“It’s working awesome up here … and if it ain’t broke, let’s not fix it,” he said. Hasbrouck did suggest a potential removal of the order in mid-October, but noted that depended on the “feeling of the community and the people.”
“The national news is showing that the mask thing works great,” he said, “and people are understanding the seriousness of this.”