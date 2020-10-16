BOISE — Central District Health’s board of health on Friday gave the green light to a trade show, currently prohibited under a health order, which will occur next week at Expo Idaho in Garden City.
CDH’s current health order for Ada County restricts events to 50 people. Spectra Productions, a local trade show company, requested a variance on the health order to host three shows over the next three months, which may draw more than 50 people to the expo grounds at one time.
The board unanimously approved the variance request for the first show, a home trade show. Future shows will be allowed as long as safety protocols are followed at the first.
Multiple board members said they weren’t planning to approve the variance, but were convinced by Spectra Productions’ safety plan, which includes mask requirements, widened aisles to allow for social distancing and reduced building capacity.
Spectra Productions owner David Beale told the health board a trade show is similar to a retail environment and is not like a concert, which conventions have been grouped with in the health order. Traffic patterns “ebb and flow” at a trade show, similar to customers visiting a retail store throughout a day, Beale said.
“I’m not trying to pack a building with people,” he said. “We are trying our best to be prepared to do this the right way, but we need an opportunity.”
Board of health member Ted Epperly, a doctor and head of Family Medicine Residency of Idaho, said coming into Friday’s meeting there was “no way in hell” he would approve the variance request, but he was convinced by the “thoughtfulness” of the company’s safety plan.
Epperly suggested the board approve the first trade show next weekend and delegate the authority to approve future Spectra shows to Central Health District Director Russell Duke.
“If it doesn't go well and it’s chaotic, then I think we should reserve the right to not approve all three at one time,” Epperly said.
Spectra is planning to host a flea market in November and a Christmas show in December.
Board member and state Rep. Megan Blanksma of Elmore County said she would rather the board pass a categorical exemption for trade shows than approve just one company’s request. Blanksma said she is “worried” about singling out one business and potentially “picking winners and losers.”
“I don't think it’s our job to decide which companies get to go forward and which companies don’t get to go forward,” she said.
Blanksma ultimately supported the motion to approve Spectra’s request.