BOISE — The Central District Health Board implemented two major changes in its public health orders on Tuesday night: a mask mandate for Valley County and a restriction on social gatherings of more than 10 people in Ada County.
GATHERING RESTRICTIONS
The order on social gatherings in Ada County restricts “private gatherings of people for the common purpose of relaxation or social interaction … where physical distancing of six feet is not maintained” to 10 or fewer people.
This does not include people going to theaters, businesses, restaurants or other “private businesses where social distancing is practices, or attending places of worship for the purpose of exercising religious activities.”
Idaho State Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, was the only no in the 5-1 vote; she offered no explanation for her vote.
“Through a review of case investigations, CDH disease investigators have determined that gatherings such as birthday parties, weddings, backyard barbecues, and similar social gatherings have been, and continue to be, a common source of transmission,” a Central District Health press release said.
Russell Duke, the director of Central District Health, said the new restrictions would help decrease the impact of COVID-19 cases on health systems in Ada County.
“We have been successful in leveling off the number of cases … but most new cases are coming out of social gatherings, family to family transmission and in workplaces,” Duke said.
According to the Georgia Tech COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, a 10-person gathering in Ada County carries a 36% chance for one of the attendees to have COVID-19. For 25 person gatherings, that number shoots up to 67%.
MASK ORDER
Valley County Commission Chairman and Central District Health Board member Elting Hasbrouck said that Valley County business owners had been requesting a mask order so they could enforce it in their businesses, instead of making the decision on their own.
“Support is around 75% from the people we have talked to,” Hasbrouck said, and noted that Valley County was the “playground for the two hottest spots in the state,” which made his constituents uneasy. Hasbrouck said the Valley County Commission wanted to be proactive.
“People aren’t getting the correlation between the pandemic and the strain on the health system,” Hasbrouck said.
Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo said the health district’s orders had made it easier for Ada County business owners to enforce mask-wearing behavior in their stores.
“They can point at me, and they certainly have,” Lachiondo said, and added that the deflection allowed them to focus more on their business and less on the actions of defending enforcement of mask-wearing behavior.
The vote passed 4-2, with Blanksma and Boise County Commissioner Ryan Stirm voting no.
Stirm is waiting on the results of his own COVID-19 test, but said he did not see a reason for the order in Valley County.
“I kind of feel like folks in general are having a real hard time with going to the mountain communities to get a relaxing break, which is part of the reason you’re doing this,” Stirm told Hasbrouck. He also noted Boise County Sheriff Scott Turner had told him he would refuse to enforce a mask order in the county.
Blanksma again did not comment on her no vote.
The mask order is the fourth county-wide mask order passed in Idaho so far this year, following Bonneville, Teton and Ada counties.