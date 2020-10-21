BOISE — The Central District Health board unanimously accepted new visitation guidelines for long-term care facilities at a meeting Tuesday.
The district will now allow visits based on a number of precautions:
- Screening everyone who enters the facility for signs or symptoms of COVID-19
- Proper hand hygiene, social distancing and mask-wearing
- Cleaning high-touch surfaces
Along with those precautions, the board added more specific long-term care facility rules as well:
- Create safe and accessible outdoor spaces for visitation, which includes courtyards, patios, parking lots and tents
- Only allow indoor visits when no new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the last 14 days among staff or residents
- Limit the number of visitors per resident at one time and scheduling visits to help all residents receive visitors
- Reduce movement in the facility for visitors. Visitors should only go directly to the resident's room or designated visitation area
Central District Health has a number of staffers working with long-term care facilities to keep residents and staff safe. Currently, there are 27 facilities in the district with COVID-19 outbreaks; the new rules prohibit visitors at those facilities.
"I applaud the speed and diligence with which you put these guidelines together," board member Megan Blanksma, a GOP state legislator from Elmore County, told Central Health District Director Russell Duke.
During the meeting, there was a brief disruption by a group of protesters; Boise Police were called to the health district's facility after the protesters attempted to enter the building without masks.
According to a Facebook Live stream by Miste Karlfeldt titled "Live at Free Your Face at CDH" and posted on the Health Freedom Idaho page, the protesters were opposing Central District Health's masking policy. Karlfeldt is the founder of the advocacy group.
The protesters went into the building and were asked to leave by Central District Health personnel. Two people were arrested for misdemeanor trespassing by Boise Police Department officers.
"At 4:30 p.m. BPD responded to a call of trespassing placed by Central District Health. CDH has established that they are requiring physical distancing and face covering for anyone attending tonight's Board of Health meeting. Anyone unwilling to follow those requirements will be asked by CDH to leave. Failure to leave when asked could result in a citation or arrest for trespassing," tweets from the Boise Police Department said.