BOISE — Central District Health is working with pharmacies and health care providers across its four counties to prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
During a regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Friday, CDH board members heard from Natalie Bodine, the program manager for public health preparedness, about how the COVID-19 vaccine rollout had been progressing in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley County.
After Thursday's news that Idaho would be receiving 7,800 fewer doses of the Pfizer vaccine than expected, a reduction of 44% in the second shipment of the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Bodine said it was unclear why the shipment had been cut so drastically. According to the Idaho COVID-19 data dashboard, 944 vaccine doses had been administered as of Friday morning.
Another issue CDH is facing is that ultra-cold freezers will not be delivered until early February, which could complicate issues around storing the Pfizer vaccine.
A vaccine from drug giant Moderna is close to being OK'd by the FDA this weekend. CDH predicts it will receive 9,600 doses of that vaccine in the coming weeks, which is important because the Moderna vaccine does not require the ultra-cold temperatures the Pfizer vaccine does to remain stable. The vaccine will be more likely to make the trek into Idaho's more rural areas, where it can be given to residents without fear of sudden spoilage.
"This one will be pushed out far and wide," Bodine said, noting long-term care staff would be the first priority to receive the Moderna vaccine.
"There's not a lot of doses, so we'll baby step our way working with providers and with priority populations," Bodine said.
WHO IS PRIORITIZED?
Those priority populations were determined by both national and state vaccination guidelines:
- Phase 1: Health care personnel (in-patient care providers have priority), long term care facility staff and first responders
- Phase 2: K-12 teachers and school staff, older adults, adults with high risk conditions, workers in essential industries, people living in congregate living situations and staff (corrections, group homes and homeless shelters)
- Phase 3: broad immunization for other workers, young adults and children
- Phase 4: Other people who want the vaccine for personal protection
Later in the day, though, the voting members of Idaho's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee debated who, exactly, should be first to receive the vaccine, even within phase 1. On the table were 15 clarifications the committee needed to vote on governing who qualified to receive the vaccine first within phase 1.
For example, the committee needed to decide if family members of health care workers should be among the first to receive the shot. Committee members voted they should.
Other groups — such as medical waste workers and people who drive older adults and at-risk people to medical appointments — required more discussion. Dr. Casi Wyatt, of Sawtooth Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases, pointed out that the vote might mean medical waste workers, who remove possibly contaminated material from facilities, would receive the vaccine before other outpatient health care workers, and she wanted clarification on why they appeared to be prioritized.
"It is very much a struggle because I have an outpatient clinic where we are actively caring for COVID-positive patients and my employees who have direct interaction with these (patients) every day can't access the vaccine in weeks one, two, three, or who are pushed onto later on," she said.
Dr. Curtis Sandy of the Idaho EMS Physician Commission said the committee needed to look at a person's "duration of exposure to COVID-positive patients as well as the intensity of that exposure" in making the decisions. Medical waste workers, he said, spend only minutes in a room.
The committee voted not to prioritize medical waste workers or people who drive adults older than 65 or people with at-risk conditions to medical appointments. The decisions were not without discussion though, and Wyatt hinted at the difficult decisions officials would have to make now that the vaccine is available.
"And so now everybody is going to be lobbying to get their groups in on this, where my employees don't have that same luxury," she said. "So I'm just saying I think we have to be very cautious with every lobbying group coming forward wanting their people at the front of the line."
Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch indicated there might be some compromise needed when making decisions.
"I don't know that we'll ever reach perfection," she said.
The committee only voted on seven of the 15 clarifications on who should be prioritized for vaccination. Discussion on the topic ate though much of the allotted time for the matter. The committee will finish its voting during its next meeting, which is Jan. 8.
Regardless, during the Central District Health board meeting, board member Dr. Ted Epperly took pains to remind people that the vaccine was safe and effective, but not the magic bullet that would instantly result in people not having to wear masks.
"The general public will not be immunized until March, April … masks will continue to be worn until the mid-summer time frame," Epperly said, citing the fact herd immunity occurs when 75% of the population is inoculated against a disease.
The doctor also noted that even though the vaccines are 95% effective, people could still get COVID-19 and simply suffer mild symptoms or be asymptomatic, which means they could still spread the virus.
"We still have to be meticulous about this until the early part of the summer," Epperly said.
SPANISH VACCINE OUTREACH
Spanish language information about COVID-19 has been slow coming out of state agencies since the pandemic hit Idaho in March.
The Hispanic/Latino COVID-19 task force, made up of Spanish-speaking community leaders and Latino-interest organizations, is aiming to stay on top of outreach when it comes to the vaccines.
Amy Bowman, city of Nampa spokeswoman, said the task force has been discussing vaccine information for the past few meetings. She said the task force will aim to address four main concerns from the Latino community about the vaccine: what the costs associated with the vaccine are, where to get a vaccine and questions about whether someone who had COVID-19 should get the vaccine and if getting the vaccine means you have the virus.
A lot of the answers are vague, for example the general public may not know where to get their vaccines until spring or summer.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare released an English FAQ about the virus, that it is working on translating into Spanish. The document assures people that the vaccine doses will be given to people at no cost. It also says that people who have had COVID-19 will still benefit from the vaccine and that getting the vaccine does not mean people are getting COVID-19.
To spread the information, the task force has interviews airing on Radio Rancho with health care professionals from St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus. The interviews will be in Spanish.