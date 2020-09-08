BOISE — Central District Health lowered the COVID-19 risk assessment for Ada, Boise and Elmore County school districts to yellow, a change which would allow for some in-person teaching to begin.
The shift in category also will allow a dozen Boise bars to open with new restrictions.
The decision comes after the creation of a new system of determining community spread and risk for schools. The system keeps the red, yellow and green color categories and recommended levels of operations, but will use a two-week rolling average of case rates per 100,000 people in each county, according to a district press release.
While the category of community spread has lessened, school districts still have final say on changing operating procedures.
Those three categories determine if students will be fully remote learners, hybrid in-person and remote learners or traditional in-person learners during the school year.
Boise bars closed March 19 after a city order and reopened May 30 when Idaho advanced to Stage 3 of reopening. They closed again June 24 on a CDH order after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were connected to bars and nightclubs.
Twelve bar owners successfully petitioned the health district at a meeting Thursday to allow them to reopen their businesses. The board agreed to tie the reopening of bars to that of schools.
Reopening for bars will come with numerous restrictions and health directives, including no at-bar service, screening patrons for COVID-19 and no dance floors.
"If bars are sincerely committed to taking the steps they are proposing, they will look very much like restaurants," Duke said.