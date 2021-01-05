BOISE — Central District Health will hold monthly meetings in 2021, a departure from its weekly meeting schedule that became a lightning rod for protests toward the end of 2020.
"The Board will no longer meet weekly as they have been most weeks since early July 2020 in response to COVID-19, however a special meeting can be called by any Board member at any time," a press release from Central District Health said.
There are eight meetings scheduled for the entirety of 2021, with June, July, September and November currently without a board meeting on the agenda. According to a CDH press release, the meetings will still be streamed live on YouTube and an on-site meeting room will be available to a limited number of people. The monthly meetings were the norm before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the board decided to have weekly meetings to discuss the rapidly changing situation.
Throughout the past months of the pandemic, some members of the board, like Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, have pushed to not have weekly meetings. )ther members like the recently ousted Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo pushed to conduct weekly meetings to educate the public on the health efforts in their communities.
The tensions surrounding the board's public health decisions peaked last December, when hundreds of protesters appeared at Central District Health's meeting where a vote on a new public health order was going to take place.