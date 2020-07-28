BOISE — The Central District Health board during a meeting Tuesday clarified the Ada County mask order and worked through the factors in determining what a safe school year could look like during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new mask order, which only includes Ada County, clarifies that face masks are required in:
- Universities, colleges and technical schools when a social distancing measure of 6-feet or more cannot be maintained.
- An elementary school or secondary school facility unless a teacher is standing 10 feet away from the students or someone is working in a private office with the door closed.
The mandate does not include childcare facilities, which will be discussed in future meetings after legal counsel vets the term further.
During the online-only meeting, board member Dr. Ted Epperly defended the decision to clarify the mask order, calling the vote "an important moment" for Central District Health.
"We are in the middle of the substantial spread of a major pandemic that is filling up our hospitals," Epperly said. "There is nothing in here that is a major regression, but it will clear up the confusion of what the public understands we are trying to do with masking."
The board voted to pass the new language with only one dissenting vote from state Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, who wanted to wait for new guidelines from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare arriving on Monday.
SCHOOLS
Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield, McCall-Donnelly Schools Superintendent Jim Foudy and Kuna Public School District Assistant Superintendent David Rhinehart explained to the heath board the high-level and the granular aspects of school reopenings.
“There isn’t anyone in education that is trying to say we understand the public health and science better than someone doing that professionally,” Critchfield said. “The ideal situation is that the public health officials and the superintendent have a discussion and say, ‘This is what we feel would be useful for you to know about educating children,’ and they share info and consult with them.”
How school districts will determine building closures or reopenings is up to the school district, not the health district, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo noted.
"It's not our job as a board of health to micromanage a school building," she said. "Our job is to tell them if we are in green, yellow or red," a set of colors that refers to community spread rates in an area.
PROTESTS
Roughly 15 to 20 people protested the mask order at Central District Health's building during the meeting, despite the fact that the meeting was virtual and board members called in remotely. They streamed the meeting from the building's lobby. Health Freedom Idaho, a group that lobbies against vaccination requirements and protested the governor's stay-home order, organized the protest.
Police arrived around 4:30 p.m., after a woman in the group called asking to be let in the meeting.
Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams confirmed the group wanted to witness the meeting in person.
"The meeting is virtual and people are asking to see it in person," Williams wrote in a text message. "Everyone is being peaceful and cooperating."