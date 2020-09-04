BOISE — Starting Tuesday, Central District Health will change its metrics for determining school operation categories in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley Counties.
The new system will keep the Red, Yellow and Green color categories and their recommended levels of operations, but will use a two-week rolling average of case rates per 100,000 people in each county, according to a district press release.
"We want the public to have a good grasp on why and how these decisions are being made within CDH and to be able to look at the data and understand what it takes to move between the three categories,” said Central District Health Director Russ Duke.
Those three categories determine if students will be fully remote learners, hybrid in-person and remote learners or traditional in-person learners during the school year.
Boise and Valley counties are both much more rural than Ada and Elmore counties, and Central District Health is attempting to split the difference as it determines criteria for opening schools.
"For instance, Basin School District and Horseshoe Bend School District are both located in Boise County, but are approximately 30 miles apart and an hour’s drive. Because of the significant geographic distance, it is possible that two school districts within the same county could, at times, be in different risk categories," the release said.
Data determining school risk categories will be posted on Mondays and Thursdays to Central District Health's Tableau data site. The district will also update its website's School Categories at www.cdh.idaho.gov/dac-coronavirus-schools.php each Monday.