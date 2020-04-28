CALDWELL — After the Board of Canyon County Commissioners issued an emergency declaration on March 16 due to the coronavirus, most public meetings were postponed. More than a month later, the county still has not held meetings for land use, planning and zoning, or indigent services as it works to rollout a virtual meeting system that can involve the public.
The county has held elected officials meetings, with most officials calling in virtually, that are open for the public to attend in-person. Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker said earlier this month that the public is allowed to go to the meetings that are held, as long as the governor's social distancing order is not violated.
He said in the email, "If it looks like going forward with the meeting will violate the governor's order in terms of number of people, for example, we would likely cancel or continue it."
Canyon County is working to implement WebEx for public meetings, Decker said, but it is not ready to launch publicly.
City councils and county commissions across the Treasure Valley have come up with solutions to host their meetings through WebEx or another platform.
Canyon County commissioners expect to begin using WebEx in early May, Decker said. The board has “a dozen or so” public hearings that have been postponed, nearly all are land use hearings, he said. The WebEx platform allows members of the public to attend through phone or web conference.
“We’ve had a few trainings on it with more planned for later this week,” Decker said in an email last week.
The Planning and Zoning Commission has postponed roughly 20 meetings, Decker said. The commission usually has two public hearings each month, but both of April's hearings were postponed.
“(Planning and Zoning) said they expect to be caught up on the backlog by the Fourth of July by holding more regular hearings than the twice monthly ones they’ve done in the past,” Decker said. “Those will be held via WebEx too.”
In lieu of the county's indigent services, Decker said the cases have been worked on virtually, by communicating through hospitals and applicants through email and mail to progress through their cases. The cases will resume in early May with in person and online options.
“We will also be practicing social distancing while applicants wait in the hallway for their hearing and also in the commissioners hearing room,” Decker said.
Roughly three dozen indigent service hearings have been continued since March 26. Those cases were continued out a month or two, at the most, as it relates to COVID-19. Decker said the county is not concerned about catching up on the cases that were continued out as the cases have been processed virtually.
County court cases have also been scaled back, leaving a backlog. The county trial court administrator did not respond to a request for comment on what the court case backlog looks like and how the courts plan to address it.