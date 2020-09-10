CALDWELL — Seeing a decline in new daily cases, Southwest District Health has moved Canyon County out of the most severe level of community spread, the red category, down to the orange level of the district’s COVID-19 Health Alert tool.
During the peak of the county’s cases, July 12-25, the daily incidence rate was 6.33 per 10,000 people, according to the district’s senior data analyst Rachel Pollreis. That dropped to 2.14 per 10,000 people from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5, the latest period analyzed.
Southwest District Health District Director Nikki Zogg urges residents to continue to follow preventive measures such as staying 6 feet apart, wearing a mask, keeping hands clean, disinfecting surfaces, and keeping gatherings small, preferably outdoors.
“I am grateful to our many residents and community partners who have really stepped up and made the effort to protect themselves and those around them,” Zogg said in a statement.
Here’s a look at other Canyon County statistics from the peak time frame to the most recent, according to Southwest District Health:
July 12-25:
- 2,038 cases
- 13 deaths
- 77 hospitalized
- 31 in the ICU
- 88 infected health care workers
Aug. 23 — Sept. 5:
- 690 cases
- 4 deaths
- 23 hospitalized
- 7 in the ICU
- 31 infected health care workers