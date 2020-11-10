NAMPA — Southwest District Health determined Tuesday night that Canyon and Washington counties are in the highest risk level for spreading COVID-19.
The change in alert level came minutes before the Nampa school board voted 3-1 to allow schools to stay open under a hybrid model. The board's previous plan would have schools operating fully online in the highest risk level. The board plans to review the plan again later this year.
The highest risk level means there are 5 or more new daily cases per 10,000 people within a county, or "other indications of high risk to the community," according to the health district. Canyon County has been in the second-highest risk level for more than a month, which sees between 2.5 and 5 daily cases per 10,000 people.
Canyon County remains one of the biggest hot spots for COVID-19 in the state. According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Canyon County has the second-fastest rate of new cases, behind Ada County. Overall, the county has 11,616 reported COVID-19 cases, while Washington County 547 cases.