CALDWELL — Canyon County has extended its disaster emergency declaration for another 30 days.
The declaration is not a stay-home or social distancing order, but rather ensures the county has access to resources and can activate its emergency plans.
The local declaration supplements Gov. Brad Little's statewide emergency declaration issued March 25, "to ensure that all potential responses and resources are available to Canyon County," according to a county press release.
The Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to extend the declaration. It will expire May 16, unless the commission votes again to extend it.
Canyon County has seen 181 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths, according to the state's coronavirus website, as of Thursday evening. Statewide, there are 1,609 confirmed cases reported by the state and 41 deaths.