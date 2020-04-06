Editor’s note: The Idaho Press, in partnership with Blue Cross of Idaho, is offering free online access to all of our local coronavirus stories. Our ongoing coverage of the Treasure Valley relies on support from our readers. To strengthen local journalism, please consider subscribing at iptoffers.com. For daily updates in your inbox, sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter.
The Ada County Paramedics’ daily calls for service have decreased since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Idaho, and social distancing might be responsible for it.
Since March 13, paramedics in the county have taken 66 people to the hospital with known or suspected symptoms of COVID-19, Ada County Paramedics Chief Steve Boyenger told the Idaho Press on Monday. On average, the agency is taking between three and five people to the hospital with symptoms, according to Boyenger, and the record high was eight people in one day.
But overall calls have decreased.
“We have seen our volumes over the past seven days drop to an average of 90 calls,” Boyenger wrote in an email to the Idaho Press. “Last year at this time we were averaging 113 calls per shift. So our overall volumes are down.”
He speculated that might be due, at least in part, to the hotlines set up to provide information about the new coronavirus. Because people can get accurate information about the virus, their symptoms, and whether they should call 911, they might not feel the need to call paramedics.
“Before this happened, there wasn’t a really good way for people to call a hotline and get screened,” Boyenger said in a phone interview.
Plus, fewer people are doing things they would otherwise do. Boyenger pointed out people aren’t driving as much, nor are they interacting with each other in public settings at stores or bars, for example.
“So without all the social life and the risky behavior people would normally be engaging in, it doesn’t surprise me that things are down,” he said.
He speculated it’s possible there may even be fewer 911 calls after the pandemic has played out — if people are becoming more accustomed to telehealth, they may be able to talk with a health care provider at home instead of calling 911.
“It’ll be interesting to see the lasting impact on the health care system in general,” he said.
Currently, the Ada County Paramedics’ headquarters remain open, but the building is only staffed by a few essential employees. The agency has cancelled all of its trainings, Boyenger said, which was one of the main reasons people would enter the building in the first place.
“Probably three-fourths of our people are either working remotely or at home,” he said.
The Ada County Paramedics — and other first responders — are using personal protective equipment, including masks and gowns, when they interact with a person presenting with COVID-19 symptoms. So far, Boyenger estimated about 10 of the agency’s employees have been tested for the virus, but all tested negative.
He said the agency has a 16-week supply of personal protective equipment.