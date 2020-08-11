CALDWELL — The Caldwell school board met Monday and approved a plan to start the school year fully online.
The district will operate with remote learning until at least Oct. 2, according to a letter Superintendent Shalene French sent to parents and staff. District officials will decide Sept. 21 whether to reopen schools with a hybrid model after Oct. 2, French said.
Earlier this year, the district delayed the first day of school from Aug. 19 to Aug. 27.
French said the district originally planned to reopen Caldwell schools with a hybrid learning model, but that changed when Southwest District Health identified Canyon County was in the highest risk level of "substantial community spread" of COVID-19, which led French to recommend the district start the year with remote learning only. Once the county drops to a lower risk level, the district can decide to reopen schools, she said.
The Nampa School District will also start the school year fully online for the same reason. Health care professionals spoke at both meetings. They told Nampa trustees July 30 that it would not be safe for schools to reopen with the level of COVID-19 transmissions in Canyon County, even if the district implemented every possible safety precaution.
Canyon County remains one of the biggest hot spots for COVID-19 in Idaho, with over one-fifth of the state's total cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare.
French said learning devices will be available for all K-12 students. Teachers will hold office hours and will be available to answer questions, she said. More information will be available as the start of the school year nears.
"Our dearest hope remains that prevention measures will be embraced in our community," French wrote, "and virus levels will drop and schools can reopen their doors to serve students in person quickly."