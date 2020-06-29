Caldwell
The annual 4th of July Fireworks show will go on this year, the City of Caldwell announced on Facebook, though the traditional parade and activities at Memorial Park have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Prior to the evening fireworks show, a celebration is happening at Indian Creek Plaza.
The community is invited to celebrate Independence Day and Indian Creek Plaza’s birthday at the third annual PlazaPalooza from noon to 4 p.m. Participants can “cool off” with the splash pads and water slides, and enjoy music from the Tim Swanson Show. There are also children’s activities and a vendor fair. Admission is free; food and drinks are available for purchase. Come to the corner of Kimball Avenue and Arthur Street.
Fireworks will be launched over Brother’s Park around 7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and bring something to sit on if they plan to watch from the park, 4099 S. Indiana Ave. Six-foot distances are encouraged between groups.
Meridian
Meridian Speedway will host its annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in partnership with Stinker Stores at 6:45 p.m. Children’s tickets are $7; adult tickets are $14. Discounts for military and senior citizens are available. Get tickets at boxoffice.diamondticketing.com/meridianspeedway/events.
Wilder
Wilder’s July 4 celebration starts with a parade at noon, according to the Facebook event, followed by music, vendors and events at Wilder City Park. People can sign up to participate in the parade by 11:30 a.m. July 4 at 500 S. Fifth St. Fireworks will begin around 5 p.m.
Also on Saturday
Nampa Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Grab a bite to eat from Garcias and Jammi’s Dawgs, enjoy live music, visit Elise Balloon Twister, and shop the vendors.
Eagle Fun Days kicks off Sunday
Eagle Fun Days announced it is going virtual this year:
Eagle Fun Days Run & Virtual Race: The race may be completed between July 5-11. More information about the race and how to participate is at cityofeagle.org/498/Virtual-Eagle-Fun-Days and on Facebook.
Virtual Custom Car Show on Facebook: Car owners may submit a maximum of 10 photos of one vehicle and a description of the vehicle (200 words or less) between 8 a.m. July 5 and 11 a.m. July 11.
Backyard Float Competition: Each participating home may submit a maximum of 10 photos of their float starting at 8 a.m. July 5 to 11 a.m. July 11. There will be five categories and one overall winner who best captures this year’s overall theme: “20/20 Vision, Imagine the Future!” A slideshow of all submissions will be created.
#FunDaysFillUp Challenge: The purpose of this challenge is to surprise your friends or family with a little water balloon fun! Buckets, bath tubs, pools ... “fill it up with as many water balloons as you can and have a big splash!” Tag City of Eagle in videos on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook using #fundaysfillup or post a picture on the Facebook event.