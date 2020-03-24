CALDWELL — Tim John’s family started planning to open a greenhouse last summer. They had no idea what the world would look like when they neared their opening date.
John wants to open Canyon Creek Gardens on April 6, along State Highway 55 in Caldwell. Although he said he is not sure how the growing cases of COVID-19 in Idaho will affect his business, he and his family are keeping their hopes high.
“I’m very optimistic about the future,” John said.
John owns an accounting firm in Caldwell, but he’s had a lifelong interest in agriculture. He said he was inspired by his brother-in-law, who owns a greenhouse in Rexburg, and Tim John started building his own greenhouse business last year.
John purchased about 1 acre at 15641 Karcher Road in December. The land previously held another greenhouse, but it was sold and the greenhouse sat idle for a few years, he said. In the months since, John and his family built two more greenhouses in addition to the one already standing.
With just a few weeks left before its planned opening, the greenhouses are filled with hundreds of plants, ranging from flowers, to succulents, and vegetables. John said the business has between 4,000 and 5,000 potted plants in total.
John’s wife, Annmarie, and children are preparing the greenhouses most days, while John works at his accounting firm. John said he would like the greenhouse to be a family business, where his eight children, now ages 6 months to 17 years old, could work after they finish school.
“They were excited about it until they actually got started to work,” John said.
The global outbreak of COVID-19 has thrown that future into question. John said he is mostly at “the mercy of the government,” depending on what businesses government officials order to shut down, and when.
John said he has considered offering delivery services for their customers, but he doesn’t have the resources to do that right now. If the period of social isolation continues for multiple months, most of the plants in his greenhouses now will be worthless.
“We’re spending money like crazy,” John said. “But is anyone even going to buy this product?”
Despite his concerns, John said he wants to find ways to brighten people’s days in a time of uncertainty. He said he ordered thousands of tomato plants recently, and he plans to give the plants away for free. When people are panicking, it’s easy to miss the beautiful things in the world, John said, and he hopes that the tomato plants or his family’s greenhouses are able to spread some happiness.
“We all need a little bit of therapy right now,” John said.