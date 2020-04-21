Caldwell City Council 2020

Caldwell City Council, top row from left: Dennis Callsen, Jarom Wagoner, John McGee, Chris Allgood; bottom row from left: Mike Pollard, Mayor Garret Nancolas, Rob Hopper.

 City of Caldwell website

CALDWELL — Caldwell City Council on Monday extended the city's state of emergency and Mayor Garret Nancolas' power to immediately enact public health agency recommendations until May 18.

The city's state of emergency and the mayor's power was set to expire April 20. The state of emergency was extended as part of the council's consent agenda and did not include discussion. The council also voted to extend the mayor's power without discussion. 

The council originally enacted this power during an emergency meeting March 24 in response to growing concerns around COVID-19. At the time, there were six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canyon County. As of Tuesday morning, there are 199 confirmed cases in the county, and five deaths. 

Since the meeting, Nancolas has the authority to enact measures at his own discretion immediately without council approval, but only measures that have been recommended by public health agencies. These public health agencies are not restricted to just Southwest District Health. Public Works Director Brent Orton said the recommendations could come from state, national or even global health agencies.

Erin Bamer is the Nampa/Caldwell reporter. Contact her at 208-465-8193, or ebamer@idahopress.com. Follow on Twitter @ErinBamer.

