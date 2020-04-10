BOISE — Boise State University is providing temporary housing for health care workers who do not want to return home to their families and risk exposing them to the new coronavirus.
The campus has residential capacity since most students have returned home for a majority of the spring semester, according to a news release from the university.
“The health systems and Boise State are working together to ensure that facilities are maintained with hygiene and safety in mind in order to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 and to protect Boise State students, faculty and staff from potential exposure,” according to the release. “The university views this as a service to the community and is only seeking to cover its costs from the participating systems.”
Each health care worker will be living alone in a suite of rooms, and will not share a living area or bathroom with anyone else, according to the release. Nor will the health care workers come into contact with rooms housing items students haven’t yet collected.
The students remaining on campus are living in an apartment-style housing that isn’t being used by the health care workers.