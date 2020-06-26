BOISE — In light of an uptick in positive tests for COVID-19, Boise State University has extended the closure of its facilities through July 5.
The announcement came in a Friday afternoon press release from the university. Earlier this week, according to the release, the university’s leadership learned of eight positive or presumed positive cases among members of the campus community.
“Since that time we have been notified of approximately 20 additional positive test results with dozens more still pending,” according to the release.
The release names other reasons university leaders decided to extend the closure. They include the high rate of positivity in Boise, which is straining testing capacity, the “lack of a robust contact tracing program to identify and quarantine exposed individuals,” and a delay in getting test results to people — meaning they might not know they need to self-isolate, and could be spreading the virus.
The release implores members of the Boise State University to wear masks and stay home if sick.
“Extending the facility closure for a week provides an opportunity for individuals who may have been unknowingly exposed to either develop symptoms and be tested, or, for those who are infected but asymptomatic, to recover before returning to campus,” according to the release. “This approach helps us mitigate further spread of the virus without placing additional stress on the area’s testing capacity.”
The university still intends to welcome students back in the fall, the release states.
The university still intends to require residential students to test negative before checking into housing this fall. At this time it is unclear whether employee testing will expand beyond those at high risk. The university is investigating alternative testing options and will provide additional information as it becomes available.
Additional infection mitigation strategies may also be implemented depending on local prevalence rates.