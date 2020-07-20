The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County’s annual event, the Wild West Auction will be held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual auction is on now through July 24, according to a press release, and will culminate with an interactive, virtual Facebook Live event at 6 p.m. July 24.
Auctioneer Larry Flynn and KTVB’s Mark Johnson will host the broadcast. The event is free and open to the public. Interested bidders can register at wildwestforkids.com before July 24. There is a chance to win a $100 Amazon Gift card, according to the release. All giveaway winners will be announced during the Live Broadcast.
The Wild West Auction, which brings in around $850,000 annually, is one of Treasure Valley’s top events and raises critical operating funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, the release stated. The goal is to help some of Ada County’s most at-risk youth. The online event will feature 300 plus items such as exotic trips, jewelry, fishing excursions and more. The opportunity to make a donation to “sponsor-a- child” whose family faces financial hardship and needs a scholarship to attend the Club is also available. For every dollar received by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County between now and July 24 an anonymous donor has agreed to match donations up to $25,000, according to the press release.
All funds received will support seven Boys & Girls Club locations throughout Ada County that provide a safe place for children before and after school, and all day in the summer. Clubs have remained opened during the Covid-19 pandemic to serve the children of essential workers and those facing food insecurity.
Donations can be made online at wildwestforkids.com or by mailing a check to 610 E. 42nd St. Boise, ID 83714. To receive updates on funds raised visit Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County’s Facebook page: facebook.com/AdaClubs.
“It’s an unfortunate situation but we are making the best of it,” Colleen Braga, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County, said in the release. “We are very grateful to our many event and table sponsors who have continued to support the Club despite the event transition. Our hope is that the community will rally around us and make donations to help cover the funding gap.”